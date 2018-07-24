Bridge inspections bring lane closures

Multiple bridge inspections in Grays Harbor and Clallam counties will bring lane closures.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tells KXRO that bridge preservation crews will conduct routine inspections of several bridges across the Olympic Peninsula over the week of Aug. 6 as long as weather cooperates.

This includes an inspection of the O’Leary Creek Bridge between Aberdeen and Westport.

Crews are scheduled to inspect the bridge near the Stafford Creek Corrections Center on August 8, finishing out the work schedule.

During these inspections, traffic will be reduced to a single alternating lane at each bridge

While the dates are set, the work may change depending on weather conditions and how quickly crews are able to finish their work.

Monday, Aug. 6

Morning to early afternoon – US 101 Elwha River Bridge, west of Port Angeles

Afternoon – State Route 112 Elwha River Bridge, west of Port Angeles

Afternoon to early evening – SR 112 Lyre River Bridge, west of Joyce

Tuesday, Aug. 7

Morning to early afternoon – SR 112 Falls Creek Bridge, near Sekiu

Afternoon – SR 112 Green Creek Bridge, east of Clallam Bay

Afternoon to early evening – SR 110 Bogachiel River Bridge, west of Forks

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Morning to early afternoon – SR 105 O’Leary Creek Bridge, near Westport

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time to reach their destinations.