Both people who fired weapons at the Tumwater Walmart are from Grays Harbor

Tumwater Police have announced that both the suspect who fired shots inside the Tumwater Walmart and the man who stopped him by shooting him in the parking lot are from Grays Harbor.

Police have identified a 44 year old man from McCleary as the suspect who was shot and killed after a string of carjackings and a shooting Sunday at the Walmart.

Tumwater Police say Day fled a failed carjacking Sunday and then crashed into another vehicle in Tumwater. Police say Day then carjacked a vehicle, drove to Walmart, fired at an ammunition display case and took some ammunition.

According to police, two shoppers in the store were legally carrying firearms and heard the shots, following the man in the parking lot where he shot a driver who would not give up his vehicle.

The suspect then approached a second car and driver and was shot by a 47 year old man from Oakville.

The police report states that after shooting the suspect, the man retrieved a first aid kit from his car and assisted the victim of the attempted carjacking until medics arrived on the scene.

That victim was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center where they remain in critical condition.