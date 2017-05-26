Body found in Pacific County near school

A body was found in Pacific County.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that they were called to a Naselle business, saying that a suspicious man was seen around the area of the Naselle-Grays River Valley School and Washington State Patrol office.

The caller said that the man was also seen there the day before.

Pacific County Sheriff Scot Johnson says that deputies arrived, finding the body of a man in tall grass.

PCSO, the Washington State Patrol, and the Long Beach Police Department investigated the area, and Johnson says that it does not appear that criminal activity was involved, but they are still investigating.

The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next-of-kin.