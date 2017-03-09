Body found on beach in Pacific County

A body was recovered from a beach in Pacific County.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that on Tuesday night just before 7:00PM, they received a call from a citizen in the area of the end of Third Street in Chinook near the water.

The caller said that she found what appeared to be a body that looked like it had washed up onto the rock beach with the tide.

According to the Sheriff’s Office deputies responded a short time later and were able to confirm the report.

The Sheriff’s Office believes that the body had been in the water for an extended period of time due to its condition and state of deterioration.

Deputies are continuing to investigate and will be coordinating with the coroner’s office to help identify the body.