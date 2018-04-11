Body discovered on Sandpiper Trail

Hoquiam Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found near Bowerman Field.

Officers began investigating on Sunday, April 8 when two women were walking on Sandpiper Trail at the Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge and discovered the victim.

According to a report, as the woman walked on the wooden boardwalk that enters from the airport, they came across the woman’s body around ⅓ of a mile into the trail.

HPD says that the woman was “clearly deceased” and she appeared to have been outside during the heavy wind and rain.

Police are investigating the death, and given the location of the body and the circumstances, they used a FARO laser scanner, allowing them to create a 3D image of the scene to reassess multiple times during the investigation.

The Grays Harbor Crime Scene Mapping Team with members from the Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen PD and Hoquiam PD spent several hours at the scene until well after dark.

HPD tells KXRO that the woman’s purse was at the scene, allowing them to identify her and notify next of kin. Her name is not being released at this time.

The Grays Harbor County Coroner performed an autopsy on Tuesday, and the results showed that the woman appears to have died due to exposure of the elements in the weekend storm.

Toxicology results are pending.

Detectives continue to investigate the death and are coordinating with the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Don Grossiat 360-532-0892 x 295 or dgrossi@cityofhoquiam.com.

Photo property of AllTrails.com user Kelsey Bernard