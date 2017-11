Aberdeen has continued their winning streak in FoodBall, overtaking Hoquiam in the 36th annual rivalry.

We have a video of the announcement at KXRO on Facebook.

Following the final weigh in, the schools combined for a total of over 1.4 million lbs.

Totals:

Aberdeen

10,140 lbs of food

$761,552.30

Total: 771,692.30 lbs

Hoquiam

4,720 lbs of food

$643,514.50

Total: 648,234.50

Combined Total:

1,419,926.80

Preliminary figures suggest this is a record year.