Bobcat graduate returns home to lead Central Park Elementary

John Crabb, currently a principal in the Northwest Arctic Borough School District in Alaska, will return home to Grays Harbor to be principal at Central Park Elementary School.

Crabb grew up in Aberdeen, attending Alexander Young Elementary School and Hopkins Junior High School before graduating from Aberdeen High School in 1986 where his father was a longtime Spanish teacher.

Crabb earned his bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University, his master’s degree from Lesley University at Cambridge, Mass., and his principals’ certification from City University of Seattle. He also holds a bachelor’s in pastoral ministry with an emphasis on youth ministry form Eugene Bible College at Eugene, Ore.

Prior to moving to Alaska he was a principal and athletic director in the Taholah School District. He and his wife, Dawn, have a daughter who is completing her freshman year at Central Washington University.

Superintendent Henderson will be recommending his appointment to the Board of Directors at the June 5 meeting.

In total, three new administrators are joining Aberdeen School District as two principals and a new assistant principal will be at the helm of local schools when the 2018-2019 school year begins.

“We are so pleased to have such highly qualified administrators joining our team,” Superintendent Henderson said. She added that she was also pleased to see so many qualified applicants seeking to locate to the area, “which speaks to the appeal of our School District and the Harbor.”

Already approved by the School Board, 2 other administrators will be leading local students in the fall.

Bryan McKinney, currently principal at East Minico Middle School in Rupert, Idaho, has been selected as principal at McDermoth Elementary School.

In addition to his current position, McKinney has been an elementary teacher at the Bonneville Joint School District in Idaho for four years and was vice principal in the Elko County School District in Nevada for two years. He graduated in 2004 from Hanford High School in Richland, earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Washington State University in 2008, and completed his master’s degree in administration from Idaho State University in 2013.

“I am excited to be at McDermoth and moving to the community,” he said.

Ann Tracey, currently the administrative intern at South Ridge Elementary School in the Ridgefield School District, will be the assistant principal at Stevens Elementary School. Her appointment was approved by the Board of Directors on March 6. Prior to becoming a principal, Tracey taught kindergarten and first, second and fifth grades at South Ridge Elementary School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington University in 2007 and her master’s in educational leadership from Washington State University in 2017.