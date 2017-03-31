Boat owner discharged waste into ocean waters; convicted of felony

A boat owner was convicted in U.S. District Court in Seattle of discharging oily waste directly into coastal waters, a felony violation of the Clean Water Act.

Sentencing is set for July 11, 2017 for Bingham Fox, owner of the fishing vessel Native Sun, after the jury deliberated six hours following a five-day trial.

According to court documents, Fox and others with the Native Sun repeatedly discharged waste into the ocean using unapproved submersible pumps and hoses.

According to evidence presented at trial, the Native Sun had multiple, long-term, mechanical problems that put substantial amounts of oil in its bilges. In addition, the vessel was leaky, so the bilges were constantly filling with a mixture of oil and seawater. Bingham Fox had at least one illegal pump installed on board and directed others to regularly dump oily waste from the bilges, even in port.

“This criminal conviction clearly shows that treating our oceans as a dump has serious consequences,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeff Wood of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “Law-abiding vessel operators know the importance of compliance with our nation’s environmental laws, but those that flout those laws will face justice.”

Fox faces up to five years in prison and a criminal fine of up to $250,000 for this conviction.

On March 17, 2017, his son Randall Fox pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to discharge oily wastes into the ocean when the Native Sun was offshore.

On at least one occasion, a discharge left a large oily sheen in the wake of the Native Sun, which was video recorded by a crewmember, who reported the crime to authorities.

Randall Fox faces a maximum of six years in prison for the APPS count and five years in prison for the conspiracy count. He also faces a criminal fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 16, 2017.