Boat located a month and over 400 miles from when it was last seen

The Coast Guard located a 46-foot boat this week, sailing adrift for more than one month after its owners were rescued off the coast of Grays Harbor on June 16.

The Coast Guard tells KXRO that crew on the Cutter Barracuda found the vessel, the Kelaerin, while on routine patrol near Fort Bragg more than 440 miles south from its position in June.

The crew were able to tow the boat into Fort Bragg and notified the owners it was located.

Chief Warrant Officer Chris Ramp, Sector Humboldt Bay command center chief, said that the vessel was “completely at the mercy of the sea,” adding, “The owners probably never thought they’d see it again. Thankfully, the Barracuda crew kept a vigilant eye on the water and spotted the vessel so they could bring it back to shore.”

In June, the husband and wife owners had been reportedly sailing from Hawaii to Bellingham when a storm rendered their vessel disabled and tore their main sail.

The couple activated their emergency beacon, and a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River responded and rescued them, transferring them to medical personnel with symptoms of hypothermia.

After the rescue 180 miles off the coast of Grays Harbor, Coast Guard watchstanders had warned other mariners to watch for the adrift vessel.