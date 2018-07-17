Board positions open for Board of Museum and History

The City of Aberdeen is asking for interested candidates to serve on the Aberdeen Board of Museum and History.

Announced at the recent Aberdeen City Council meeting, Mayor Erik Larson will once again fill the Board of Museum and History.

Board members would oversee the development of plans and programs for the preservation and recognition of the historical heritage of the city as well as the surrounding area. This means that those applying to be a part of the board are not required to live within the city and can be from various parts of Grays Harbor.

In addition to future plans for the Aberdeen Museum of History, the board will develop and coordinate historical projects for the city, apply for grants, and receive donations to preserve history.

Mayor Larson told KXRO that for the past few decades, the Friends of the Aberdeen Museum, a local non-profit, has operated the Aberdeen museum, although following the recent fire the re-established board will take a more active role.

Board members will serve three year terms, with an anticipated 5-10 hours per month of time needed. Individuals who are passionate about history and have the necessary experience and vision to see this project through to completion are requested.

If you are interested in serving on the Aberdeen Board of Museum and History, please send a resume and letter detailing why you feel you would be a good addition to the board to the following address:

Mayor Erik Larson

Re: Aberdeen Board of Museum and History 200

E Market St

Aberdeen, WA 98520

The Aberdeen Board of Museum and History meets each first Tuesday of the month at 7:30pm, but this time is subject to change upon recommendation of the board and approval of the city council.

Applications are due no later than July 27 th . Applicants do not need to be a resident of the City of Aberdeen.