Blough Slough reopening this month

After closing indefinitely in November due to a large crack that made the Blue Slough Road impassable, the back road connecting Highway 101 and Highway 107 is set to be open to traffic once again.

Grays Harbor County Commissioner Vickie Raines announced that the County’s Engineering & Road Departments will place a “temporary fix” on the road by placing gravel in the gap.

Raines says that a culvert was installed to allow for drainage, and to “alleviate some of the saturation that occurs from water run-off, notably from property above the Blue Slough Road”.

While a permanent fix is in the planning stages and is waiting on funding, the gravel will stay in place until the Road Department is able to pave the area this spring.

The re-opening is said to be by the end of February.