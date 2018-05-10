Bills that limit homeless downtown pass 2nd reading; one broadened

2 bill intended to make shopping in downtown Aberdeen more appealing passed their second readings on Wednesday, with one becoming even more restrictive.

Multiple residents spoke out both for and against the passage of ordinances that are intended to increase foot traffic in downtown and decrease the amount of homeless residents sleeping in alcoves and asking for money on sidewalks.

Following public comment and their second readings, Bill No. 18-06 and 18-07 were moved onto a third reading and possible passage at the May 23 council meeting.

A bill that would limit the times in which someone could sit or lie on sidewalks within the downtown business district was amended to expand the times when this would be prohibited.

Originally, the municipal code would be adjusted to make the hours between 7am-7pm a time in which residents, homeless or otherwise, would not be able to sit or lie on sidewalks. This would not include medical emergency or other limited caveats.

The bill states that when people do this it has the effect of “blocking sidewalks and intimidating or deterring customers from enjoying downtown Aberdeen.”

Under the new reading, this time has been extended to 6am-11pm as a way to better reflect the times in which some downtown businesses are open.

Councilwoman Karen Rowe, who owns a business in downtown that keeps later hours, spoke for the change.

This amendment passed on a vote of 6-5 and the bill now moves to a third reading.

An amendment by Councilman Frank Gordon would have extended the area covered by including everything within a 2 block radius of state or federal highways was not passed. This change was an attempt to include the Simpson/Sumner corridor as well as East Aberdeen.

Both Mayor Erik Larson and Council President Tawni Andrews spoke out against that change, saying that this ordinance was originally put in place due to complaints from within the downtown business district, and implied that extending it out to such a large swath of the area may be overreaching and up for legal scrutiny.

In April, the city of Monroe passed a similar law. Marysville has had a similar ordinance for almost 20 years.

Everett considered one in 2015, but withdrew it after a backlash.

In Aberdeen, the new ordinance would only cover the Downtown Parking and Business Improvement District, and a violation of the law will be a civil infraction, with a $50 penalty or community service in lieu of payment.

In addition, the City passed the second reading of an ordinance that would amend the current Municipal Code to “restrict place of solicitation and aggressive or coercive solicitation.”

Both bills are anticipated on the May 23 City Council agenda for public hearing and third reading before possible final passage.

Original Bills