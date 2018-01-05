Bill could save counties from adding over a dozen new ballot boxes

New rules requiring over a dozen new election ballot boxes in Grays Harbor could be overturned if a bill by Representative Jim Walsh is approved.

House Bill 2359 could save both Grays Harbor and Pacific County money by not forcing “ a minimum of one ballot drop box per fifteen thousand registered voters in the county and a minimum of one ballot drop box in each city, town, and census designated place in the county with a post office.”

In Grays Harbor, ballot boxes are permanently placed in Montesano, Hoquiam, and Elma. Under the rules adopted in 2017, an additional 15-20 boxes would need to be purchased and installed within the county.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman told KXRO prior to the General Election that this is a large change locally.

According to discussions with County Officials and Secretary of State Kim Wyman, these boxes run approximately $3000-5000 apiece.

The purpose of the change is to create accessible voting for all residents, allowing ballot drop off in all areas of the county.

Wyman told KXRO that the change may make voting accessible, but may not bring greater numbers.

Under the prefiled bill from Representative Walsh, the new requirements would only apply to counties in the state with “ a population over two hundred sixty thousand”. This would only include counties such as King, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane, and Clark.

Grays Harbor has a population around 70,000, while Pacific County has approximately 20,000 residents.

The bill is scheduled to be seen in the 60 day legislative session starting January 8.

Current Ballot Boxes in Grays Harbor

Aberdeen Elma Montesano

Census Designated Places Without a Ballot Box

Current Ballot Boxes in Pacific County

Long Beach Naselle Raymond

Census Designated Places Without a Ballot Box