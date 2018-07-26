Biker weekend+road construction=traffic delays

The Washington State Patrol is reminding all drivers locally that traffic this weekend will have multiple things that will slow travel.

In addition to the construction zones around Grays Harbor, drivers will be sharing the road with thousands of people heading to and from Ocean Shores and Westport as part of Bikers at the Beach and Hog Wild.

The Washington State Department of Transportation data shows the north beach with a summer daily traffic volume of 10,940 vehicles on Fridays, 10,906 on Saturdays and 9,792 on Sundays. This number is expected to increase with the Bikers on the Beach rally.

The annual motorcycle rallies will be focused in Ocean Shores and the State Patrol is asking for attendees to be mindful of traffic laws and to watch out for construction for those planning to reach the beach using Highway 12.

WSDOT will be continuing their efforts to replace a culvert that runs underneath State Route 12 west of Devonshire Road over the next few days.

The culvert, identified as a barrier to fish, is being removed and replaced with a 220-foot-long concrete box structure to allow for improved fish passage.

The work will run this week and is expected to last through the fall, reducing the highway into a single lane in both directions and lowering the speed limit from 60 mph to 25 mph.

WSDOT is expecting delays on Friday afternoons and through the weekends based on summer traffic volume in the area.

The Washington State Patrol will have extra patrols in the area to assist with traffic impacts and respond to incidents. Those in the area are encouraged to obey posted traffic laws and be mindful of the changing conditions of the roadway due to area construction.