Bike lanes along Boone Street could come from grant funds

The City of Aberdeen is looking to add bike lanes in South Aberdeen.

At their Wednesday, March 29 meeting, Public Works Committee chair Dee Anne Shaw submitted a report that would authorize staff to submit a grant application to the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Planning Organization for sidewalk and bike lanes to Boone Street.

In the report, the committee says that grant applications are open until April 21, and the City would submit a request between $200,000 and $250,000 to construct the sidewalks, bike lanes, and drainage between Harriman and Grays Harbor College.

There is a 13.5% local match required for the project, but the report states that they feel design and construction management should fulfill that match.

The report was unanimously approved.