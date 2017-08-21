Bighill comes up big to end Saints preseason win

The New Orleans Saints won their second preseason game which might seem unimportant for most of us here in Grays Harbor, but the end of the game brought forward a name that many will recognize.

Montesano graduate Adam BIghill intercepted the final throw from Chargers Quarterback Cardale Jones to lock down the win for the Saints.

You can find that play in the video link below.

https://youtu.be/nQaiwnsKVSA?t=7m28s

Bighill also was interviewed about that play after the game and here is a link to that.

http://www.neworleanssaints.com/media-center/videos/Bighill-It-is-a-great-feeling-to-make-a-play-and-end-the-game/321096ef-2c52-4750-97c8-ec752d6b7a10

Bighill graduated from Montesano in 2007 before going on to play at Central Washington University and then to the CFL where he won the Defensive Player of the year for the BC Lions.

Bighill is in his first year in the NFL and is battling to make the roster for the Saints.

In the first two preseason games he has four tackles, a pass defended, and that interception.