After bids differed dramatically, an Aberdeen bid request is being looked at

Trees are getting cleaned up in Downtown Aberdeen, but how the work will be done is in question.

The City of Aberdeen looks to change a contract to trim downtown trees due to a technicality.

According to the agenda for the Wednesday meeting, the Finance Department is recommending that all bids be revoked to trim 192 trees in Downtown Aberdeen and that the bidding be re-opened after the contract was awarded.

A change to the bids are recommended to split the project because some of the trees require a special contractor certification.

In a letter, Mayor Erik Larson says that following bids to prune the trees, 2 bids came in. One was received for almost $8,000 and the other for over $30,000.

The high bidder filed a written protest on the bids, saying that due to the height of the trees, they required a “special contractor classification” that greatly increases the costs involved.

The letter from Mayor Larson asks that the bids be rejected and the work be split between the projects, listing them as “landscaping” and “tree removal”.