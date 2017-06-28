Bi-Mart adding an Elma store in 2018

Bi-Mart is coming to Eagle’s Landing in Elma.

Don Leber, Vice President of Advertising for Bi-Mart says that the Elma store will be one of 2 stores on the Olympic Peninsula opening within the next year and a half.

The Elma store will join the Aberdeen store, which opened in April 2013, becoming the first store in Western Washington. In Port Orchard, the retailer is opening a store in a former K-Mart building.

The Port Orchard store is set for a fall opening, and the Elma location will open “sometime in 2018”.

The company, who started in Yakima in 1955, told KXRO in 2013 that they had been looking for an opportunity to open a store within Western Washington for some time when the opportunity came open within the former Rite-Aid building on Myrtle Street.

That building, although larger than their typical stores by almost 10 thousand square feet, provided a location without having to build from the ground up.

Leber says that they have been continuing to look for opportunities in Washington, and Elma “Makes a lot of sense” due to the intersection of Highway 12 and US 8, as well as the connection between Aberdeen and Port Orchard.

The Elma store, according to Leber, will be their normal building size of 32,000 sq ft. He tells KXRO that typically a store of this size will employ 50-60 people, but may adjust depending on the demand of the area.

The products for the new store will be tailored to the community.

Bi-Mart stores require a membership card to shop inside. The membership program costs $5, and is a lifetime family membership.

The Eagle’s Landing business park at the Gateway to Grays Harbor added a Burger King in October of 2016, becoming the first business on the lot.

Elma Mayor Jim Sorenson told KXRO that he knows of another business currently working on plans for Eagle’s Landing, but details will not be released until negotiations are finalized.