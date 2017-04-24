Bearcats win big in opener

The Grays Harbor Bearcats opened up their season with a massive win in pre-season play.

The Bearcats beat the Washington Raptors 67 to 2 on Saturday night at Stewart Field.

Skyler Wells and Vincent McCrory led the Bearcats rushing attack on the day.

Wells had four TDs on the ground and McCrory added two.

Eric Dixon had two TD passes for the Bearcats, hitting Pedro Gonzales and Justin Spencer both for six yard scores.

Dan Brown had both a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a TD for Grays Harbor’s Defense.

The Raptors only score came on a fumbled snap on an extra point that was returned for 2 pts.

The Bearcats take on the South Sound Nighthawks this Saturday at 6pm at Stewart field in another pre-season match-up.