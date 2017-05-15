Bearcats fall to Kitsap Storm in league opener

The Grays Harbor Bearcats suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday in their league opener.

The Bearcats took on the Kitsap Storm at Stewart field.

Grays Harbor brought the score within one on a late 9 yard touchdown pass by Eric Dixon to Justin Spencer.

After that score however the next kick off was returned for a touchdown by the Storm, making the score 28-20 which was the final.

Grays Harbor’s first TD came in the second quarter on a 17 yard run by Chris Cook.

Dixon also added a 1 yard sneak for another TD.

The Bearcats were led on the ground by Vince McCrory who had 44 yards but had to leave the game due to a calf injury.

Spencer led the team in receiving with 6 catches for 65 yards.

The Bearcats have two off weeks coming up before taking on the Cowlitz County Cobras at Stewart Field on June 3rd.