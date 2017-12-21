Barrel fire leads to garage fire in Aberdeen

An unattended barrel fire damaged a garage yesterday afternoon.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that on Wednesday afternoon at about 4:20pm they were sent to the 200 Block of W. 2nd Street in Aberdeen for a garage on fire.

When they got there they found a detached garage with large amounts of smoke coming from the eves and doorway.

Firefighters were able to get into the garage and they quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to other nearby structures.

The fire was under control in just over 20 minutes and there were no injuries to firefighters or to the public.

According to the fire department an estimated $17,000 in damage was done to the building and its contents.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended burning barrel that was close to the back wall of the garage that the property owner had been using earlier in the day.

The Aberdeen Fire Department reminds you that the use of burning barrels in Washington State is illegal and all outdoor burning, with the exception of recreational fires, is illegal within the city limits of Aberdeen.

Contact your local fire department for burning regulations in your area.