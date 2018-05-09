Barbara “Gee” Capoeman, eldest Quinault female, dies

The eldest living Quinault woman has died.

Barbara “Gee” Capoeman died at the age of 93 at Grays Harbor Community Hospital this week, according to the Quinault Indian Nation.

Commonly known as Auntie or Grandma Gee to tribal members, Barbara had been honored for several years as the eldest living Quinault female at the Quinault Nation Annual General Council meeting.

Barbara was born and raised in Taholah as one of twelve children born to Herb and Lizzie Capoeman. She moved outside of Montesano when she married.

In a memorial, the QIN said;

Barbara was best known for her cooking skills, according to family members she was one of the families best bread makers, she made awesome loaves of homemade bread, fry bread and buckskin bread, as well as making some of the best pies, cookies and jam. She and her family planted and grew many of her own produce/berries and apples for her homemade goods.

Growing up in Taholah she was able to witness many of the changes that happened in the village since she was a young girl; such as electric lights and indoor water/plumping, paved streets as well as the paved road from Moclips to Taholah. She was a tiny woman, but had a big voice and often raised her concerns about the need for an assisted living center for elders or more apartments for elders on the reservation so

that people could remain in close contact with their family members. She always enjoyed attending the monthly Quinault Elder dinners.

Services for Barbara will be at the Coleman Mortuary on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 beginning at 10:00 AM with a dinner to follow at 3 PM at the Taholah School.

Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam WA.