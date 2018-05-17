Barb Page named as Beacon Elementary Principal

After being removed from her role as Principal at Central Park Elementary, Barb Page will now lead Beacon Elementary in Montesano.

On May 1, the Aberdeen School District announced that they had reassigned Page from her dual role as Central Park Principal and part-time AVID District Director to a role as AVID Coordinator for all Aberdeen secondary schools.

Residents and staff spoke out against the change in leadership, and in favor of Page.

Superintendent Dr. Alicia Henderson told KXRO at that time that the board made the decision to reassign Page, but for privacy reasons additional information was not available as to what brought the decision.

Montesano Superintendent Dan Winter announced on Wednesday that Page has now been announced as the Principal of Beacon Elementary, a job that was posted in late April.

Excited to announce that Barb Page has been named the new principal at Beacon Elementary. We are very excited to have her join our district team. — Dan Winter (@MonteSupt) May 16, 2018

According to her LinkedIn, Page states that she had started her educational career in 1995 with her first position within the Aberdeen School District, serving as Principal in Central Park since 2016.

A job posting has already been made on various websites for the Central Park Principal position, with a wage listed at between $94,964–$105,771.