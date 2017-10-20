Bar Associations recommends Kahler for GH Superior Court Judge

The Grays Harbor County Bar Association released their results following an evaluation of 4 candidates seeking appointment to be Grays Harbor County Superior Court Judge.

All four candidates submitted their names to replace Judge Mark McCauley, who announced he is retiring at the end of the year.

In the judicial candidate evaluation process, the association evaluated candidates Jean Cotton, Ray Kahler, David Mistachkin, and Andrea Vingo.

Overall, 52% of those who participated recommended Hoquiam Attorney Ray Kahler for the position.

The evaluation asked the bar members to rank the candidates based on; Legal Ability, Judicial Temperament, Integrity, and Relevant Legal Experience.

Kahler ranked highest in all categories.

Elma Attorney Jean Cotton received 25% of the recommendations, followed by 16% for former District Court Judge and Aberdeen Attorney David Mistachkin, and 6% for Washington at the Department of Health Staff Attorney Andrea Vingo.

Governor Jay Inslee’s office have already begun the process to interview the candidates prior to the release of these results, with the results serving as an added resource in the decision.

Gov. Jay Inslee will make the final appointment.

According to the release, on October 11, a committee made of Attorney William Stewart, Grays Harbor County Bar Association Vice President Geoff Arnold, Grays Harbor County Bar Association Past-President Zach Edwards, and Grays Harbor County Bar Association Secretary Jason Quackenbush counted all ballots from the members.

Out of 67 active Grays Harbor County Bar Association members, 50 returned their completed evaluations.