Bank of the Pacific adds new Executive VP/CCO

Pacific Financial Corporation, the Aberdeen based holding company for Bank of the Pacific, announced that Daniel E. Kuenzi will join its executive management team as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer on May 22, 2017.

Denise J. Portmann, President and CEO said, “With over 28 years of production management and credit oversight responsibilities within the financial services industry, Dan brings many years of proven leadership skills,”

Formerly with HomeStreet Bank in Yakima, Washington, Kuenzi served as Senior Vice President/Eastern Washington Regional President, overseeing relationship-based commercial banking. Kuenzi also was EVP/ Chief Credit Officer with Whidbey Island Bank, and has held positions with U.S. Bank, Washington Mutual and Wells Fargo throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Dan Kuenzi said, “Pacific Financial is a growing franchise and has a long tradition of supporting its communities and markets. I look forward to being part of that tradition.”

Bank of the Pacific operates 5 locations in Grays Harbor, and 4 in Pacific County, as well as 6 other locations in Western Washington and 3 in Oregon.