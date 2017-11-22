Ballots official after next count; no changes in close races

The total amount of voters who participated in the General Election has risen to 35.04% at the next to final count of ballots in Grays Harbor.
As voters continue to amend signatures and ballots are checked and the last few votes are added, no changes have come in local races.
35 more ballots have been added across the county, but these voters have not made any changes in the highly contested races.
Jerrick Rodgers still maintains his lead over current Aberdeen City Councilman Alan Richrod with a 2 point difference between the two, 75-73.
These results have not changed since the 2nd count of voters.
Tina Miles has gained a single vote in the most recent count, now leading by 7 votes over Barbie Smith in a race for a Cosmopolis School Board seat, 257-250.
The final count of ballots will include any contested or questioned from the Canvassing Board and a slight chance that results may be amended before being certified on November 28.
Grays Harbor
November 7, 2017 General Election
Last updated on 11/21/2017 11:48 AM
|Number of Registered Voters
|41,123
|Total Ballots Counted
|14,409
|Next Ballot Count On
|FINAL
|Last Tabulated
|11/21/2017 11:48 AM
|Voter Turnout
|35.04%
|Certification Date
|11/28/2017
|Export Results
|CSV · XML
State Measures
|Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 16 Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1597
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Repealed
|9,867
|72.75%
|Maintained
|3,696
|27.25%
|Total Votes
|13,563
|100%
|· Statewide Results »
|Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 17 Engrossed House Bill 2163
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Repealed
|10,452
|77.01%
|Maintained
|3,121
|22.99%
|Total Votes
|13,573
|100%
|· Statewide Results »
|Advisory Votes Advisory Vote No. 18 Engrossed House Bill 2242
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Repealed
|9,883
|72.51%
|Maintained
|3,747
|27.49%
|Total Votes
|13,630
|100%
|· Statewide Results »
County
|Grays Harbor – ALL Treasurer
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Ken Albert
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|9,599
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|9,599
Port
|Port District Commissioner 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jack Thompson
|9,784
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|9,784
Public Hospital
|Hospital District 1 Hospital 1 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Georgette Beerbower Hiles
|1,074
|58.5%
|Carolyn Wescott
|762
|41.5%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,836
|Hospital District 2 Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Maryann Welch
|5,321
|56.76%
|Dale Hensley
|4,054
|43.24%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|9,375
|Hospital District 2 Hospital 2 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|John Lester Farra
|3,881
|42.86%
|Robert Torgerson
|5,175
|57.14%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|9,056
|Hospital District 2 Hospital 2 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Melanie Leiann Sturgeon
|4,846
|52.32%
|Pete Scroggs
|4,416
|47.68%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|9,262
City/Town
|Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tawni Andrews
|183
|58.84%
|Dick Murchy
|128
|41.16%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|311
|Aberdeen Council Ward 2 Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|John J. Maki
|219
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|219
|Aberdeen Council Ward 3 Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tim Alstrom
|334
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|334
|Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Position 7
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Karen Rowe
|475
|76.61%
|Janae M. Chhith
|145
|23.39%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|620
|Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Position 10
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Alan Richrod
|73
|49.32%
|Robert Jerrick Rodgers
|75
|50.68%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|148
|Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Position 11
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Frank Gordon
|234
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|234
|City of Cosmopolis Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Paul Chrt
|138
|33.33%
|Debra Moran
|276
|66.67%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|414
|City of Cosmopolis Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Richard(Dick) Kellar
|198
|48.18%
|Dale Andrews
|213
|51.82%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|411
|City of Elma Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Pat Miller
|412
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|412
|City of Elma Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|David Blackett
|299
|63.48%
|Elroy Papke
|172
|36.52%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|471
|City of Elma Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tom Boling
|387
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|387
|Hoquiam Council Ward 1 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Paul McMillan
|185
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|185
|Hoquiam Council Ward 2 Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jim George
|122
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|122
|Hoquiam Council Ward 3 Position 6
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Richard Sinclair
|81
|32.4%
|Bill Nelson
|169
|67.6%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|250
|Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Position 7
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Greg Grun
|225
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|225
|Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Position 10
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Denise Anderson
|149
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|149
|Hoquiam Council Ward 6 Position 12
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Angela Forkum
|129
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|129
|City of McCleary Proposition No. 1 Replacement of Fire Department Equipment
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Approved
|202
|58.55%
|Rejected
|143
|41.45%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|345
|City of McCleary Mayor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Brent Schiller
|210
|66.46%
|Jared Berken
|106
|33.54%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|316
|City of McCleary Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Gary Atkins
|98
|33%
|Brycen Huff
|199
|67%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|297
|City of McCleary Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jaron Heller
|175
|62.72%
|Eric J. Hart
|104
|37.28%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|279
|City of McCleary Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|John Dunning
|83
|29.02%
|Ben Blankenship
|203
|70.98%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|286
|City of McCleary Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Joy Iversen
|258
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|258
|City of Montesano Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Clint Bryson
|750
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|750
|City of Montesano Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Barry Iverson
|403
|41.8%
|Ian Cope
|561
|58.2%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|964
|City of Montesano Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Robert Hatley
|426
|44.89%
|Kim Cristobal
|523
|55.11%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|949
|City of Montesano Position 6
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Ray Meyers
|432
|46.06%
|Tyler Trimble
|506
|53.94%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|938
|City of Oakville Mayor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Keith Francis
|89
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|89
|City of Oakville Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Anthony Smith
|85
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|85
|City of Oakville Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|John Ruymann
|99
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|99
|City of Ocean Shores Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Susan Conniry
|1,128
|52.22%
|John Lynn
|1,032
|47.78%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|2,160
|City of Ocean Shores Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Shannon Rubin
|943
|46.54%
|Lisa Griebel
|1,083
|53.46%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|2,026
|City of Ocean Shores Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Steve Ensley
|1,134
|56.36%
|Randy D. Scott
|878
|43.64%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|2,012
|City of Ocean Shores Position 7
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Robert Crumpacker
|1,161
|57.39%
|Carlos Roldan
|862
|42.61%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|2,023
|City of Westport Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Melissa Huerta
|318
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|318
|City of Westport Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Michael Bruce
|150
|33.33%
|Louis Summers
|300
|66.67%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|450
|City of Westport Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tom Aronson
|332
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|332
School
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jennifer Durney
|1,821
|60.12%
|Devin Backholm
|1,208
|39.88%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|3,029
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Erin Farrer
|2,178
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|2,178
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|William Dyer
|1,785
|61.64%
|Jamie Walsh
|1,111
|38.36%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|2,896
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Sandra F. Bielski
|2,298
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|2,298
|Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam School 28 Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Chris Eide
|1,294
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,294
|Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam School 28 Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Elizabeth (Lisa) Zaborac
|356
|24.1%
|Christie Goodenough
|1,121
|75.9%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,477
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jeff Wilson
|1,639
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,639
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Linda R Poplin
|1,667
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,667
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Rachel D. Carl
|1,640
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,640
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach School 64 Director District 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Phil Hiam
|1,612
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,612
|Sch Dist 65 – McCleary School 65 Director District 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Sarah Kinney
|392
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|392
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 65 – McCleary School 65 Director District 3
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Mark D Duncan
|373
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|373
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 66 – Montesano School 66 Director District 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Moraya Wilson
|1,336
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,336
|Sch Dist 66 – Montesano School 66 Director District 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Chris Thomas
|1,352
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,352
|Sch Dist 66 – Montesano School 66 Director District 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tiffany Schweppe
|1,339
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,339
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma School 68 Director District 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Larry Bridenback
|917
|71.7%
|Chad Searls
|362
|28.3%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,279
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma School 68 Director District 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Rick Gravatt
|991
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|991
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma School 68 Director District 5
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Teresa Boling
|1,062
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,062
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Merian C Juneau
|31
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|31
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Kathleen Law
|30
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|30
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tony M Kramer
|31
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|31
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah School 77 Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Gina James
|33
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|33
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault School 97 Director District 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|David Christiansen
|135
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|135
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault School 97 Director District 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Anita Blackburn
|88
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|88
|Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tina Miles
|257
|50.69%
|Barbie Smith
|250
|49.31%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|507
|Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Wayne Cotton
|292
|54.17%
|Lisa Garity
|247
|45.83%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|539
|Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 4 (at large)
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Dave Palmer
|304
|58.13%
|Cindy Grenier
|219
|41.87%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|523
|Sch Dist 104 – Satsop School 104 Position 4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Shawna Williams
|89
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|89
|Sch Dist 104 – Satsop School 104 Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Terri Carl
|91
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|91
|Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah School 117 Director District 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Denny Van Blaricom Jr.
|147
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|147
|Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah School 117 Director District 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Travis Warren
|125
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|125
|Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta School 172 Director District 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Scott Jones
|663
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|663
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta School 172 Position 4
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Hillary Bearden
|707
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|707
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 300 – N River Director Position 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Robert Sholes
|32
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|32
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 300 – N River Director Position 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Brian Carbaugh
|29
|72.5%
|Carolyn Lande
|11
|27.5%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|40
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 300 – N River Director Position 5
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Bethany Mizushima
|25
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|25
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 79 – M Knight School Board Director District No. 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Shawn Donnelly
|23
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|23
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 79 – M Knight School Board Director Position No. 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Leroy T. Valley
|17
|48.57%
|Jennifer Phipps
|18
|51.43%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|35
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 79 – M Knight Bonds to Construct and Improve School Facilities
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Approved
|18
|43.9%
|Rejected
|23
|56.1%
|Total Votes
|41
|100%
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 400 – Oakville School 400 Director District 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jennifer Tushka
|266
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|266
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 400 – Oakville School 400 Director District 3
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Donnie King
|138
|44.66%
|Joe Reed
|171
|55.34%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|309
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 400 – Oakville School 400 Director District 4
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|John Shortman Jr
|291
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|291
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 61 – Rochester School Board Director, District No. 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Michael Langer
|0
|Total Votes
|0
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 61 – Rochester School Board Director, District No. 4
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Connie Smejkal
|0
|Total Votes
|0
|· Multi-county Results »
|Sch Dist 61 – Rochester School Board Director, District No. 5
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|John Mortenson
|0
|Total Votes
|0
|· Multi-county Results »
Fire
|Fire District 1 Fire 1 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Clarence (Buck) Graham
|198
|45.52%
|Larry Curfman
|237
|54.48%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|435
|Fire District 2 Fire 2 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Adam Bigby
|1,053
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,053
|Fire District 3 Fire 3 Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Michael Bearden
|103
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|103
|Fire District 4 Fire 4 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Mike Shepard
|130
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|130
|Fire District 4 Fire 4 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Kenneth W. Carlyle
|130
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|130
|Fire District 5 Fire 5 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Eric L Patton
|486
|52.31%
|Dave Hauge
|443
|47.69%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|929
|Fire District 7 Fire 7 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Darrell Haglund
|159
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|159
|Fire District 7 Fire 7 Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Joseph Fernandez
|82
|42.71%
|Jim Richards
|110
|57.29%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|192
|Fire District 8 Fire 8 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Stephanie Allestad
|121
|58.74%
|Clinton L Davis
|85
|41.26%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|206
|Fire District 8 Grays Harbor County Fire Protection District No. 8 Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Levy Yes
|159
|76.44%
|Levy No
|49
|23.56%
|Total Votes
|208
|100%
|Fire District 10 Fire 10 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Mike Toy
|298
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|298
|Fire District 11 Fire 11 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|David McLellan
|129
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|129
|Fire District 12 Fire 12 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jerry Banks
|172
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|172
|FIRE MASON 12 Fire Commissioner Position No. 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Albert (Buck) Wilder
|20
|74.07%
|Nicholas Jones
|7
|25.93%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|27
|· Multi-county Results »
|Fire District 14 Fire 14 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Edward McNett
|101
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|101
|Fire District 15 Fire 15 Position 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jeffrey Schreck
|121
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|121
|· Multi-county Results »
|Fire District 17 Fire 17 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Calvin Pierce III
|43
|50.59%
|Bruce I. Brown
|42
|49.41%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|85
Park and Recreation
|Park District 1 Parks Position 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Jim White
|618
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|618
|· Multi-county Results »
|Park District 1 Parks Position 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Mike Reichenberger
|658
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|658
|· Multi-county Results »
|Park District 1 Parks Position 3
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Julie Smith
|617
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|617
|· Multi-county Results »
|Park District 1 Parks Position 4
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Kevin Goodrich
|700
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|700
|· Multi-county Results »
|Park District 1 Parks Position 5
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tanya Lana
|615
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|615
|· Multi-county Results »
Water
|Water District 2 Water 2 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Tom Epperson
|562
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|562
|Water District 8 Water 8 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Les Miller
|37
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|37