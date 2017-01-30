Ballots in the mail for the February Special Election

Ballots should be in voter mailboxes for the February 14th Special Election.

Locally, Montesano voters will decide on a Fire Safety ad Emergency Services levy. This is a levy lift and would increase the regular property taxes to $3.73 per $1,000, which is an estimated increase of $0.95 per $1,000 over the 2017 levy.

Proposition No. 1

The City Council of the City of Montesano adopted Ordinance No. 1599 concerning a levy lid lift for fire safety and emergency services purposes. To finance fire safety and emergency services equipment, operations and improvements, this proposition would increase the City’s regular property tax levy to a total authorized rate of not to exceed $3.73 per $1,000 (an estimated increase of $0.95 per $1,000 over the 2017 levy) of assessed valuation for collection beginning 2018 and to use the 2017 levy amount to recalculate subsequent levy limits for a period not to exceed nine years.

Cosmopolis residents will vote on a resolution to dissolve and reappoint directors for the Cosmopolis School District. 5 people serve on the school board, but a change would adjust those 5 districts into 3 districts, with 2 at-large directors.

Proposition No. 1

The Board of Directors of the Cosmopolis School District No. 099, Grays Harbor County, Washington adopted Resolution No. 2016-2017-1 concerning the dissolution and reappointment of its directors’ districts. This proposition would authorize the district to dissolve its five existing directors’districts and reapportion the district into three director districts, each with an elected representative, and two directors elected at-large to better facilitate citizen participation as board members, as provided in Resolution No. 2016-2017-1.

Two propositions will be in front of Ocosta residents in February. An M&O levy would replace the current levy within the district, while a Capital levy proposed would be set aside for “health, safety and energy efficiency improvements”.

Proposition No. 1

The Board of Directors of Ocosta School District No. 172 adopted Resolution No. 450-2016, concerning a proposition to finance maintenance and operations expenses. This proposition would authorize the District to levy the following excess taxes, in place of an expiring levy, upon all taxable property within the district, for support of the District’s General Fund educational maintenance and operations expenses:

Collection Year Approximate Levy Rate

per $1000 Assessed Value Levy Amount 2018 $2.75 $2,000,000 2019 $2.75 $2,000,000 2020 $2.75 $2,000,000

Proposition No. 2

The Board of Directors of Ocosta School District No. 172 adopted Resolution No. 451-2016, concerning a proposition to finance health, safety and energy efficiency improvements. This proposition would authorize the District to levy the following excess taxes, upon all taxable property within the District, to make health, safety and energy efficiency improvements (including installing new roofs and improving the grandstand and surrounding area):

Collection Year Approximate Levy Rate

per $1000 Assessed Value Levy Amount 2018 $0.58 $425,000 2019 $0.58 $425,000 2020 $0.58 $425,000 2021 $0.58 $425,000 2022 $0.58 $425,000 2023 $0.58 $425,000

In Fire District #7, a levy to add $85,000 for emergency medical care and ambulance service has been proposed;

Proposition No. 1

Shall a tax levy of $85,000.00 (approximately $0.59 per thousand of 2017 assessed valuation) in addition to its regular levy be made by Grays Harbor County Fire Protection District No. 7 for the year 2017 to be collected for the purpose of providing emergency medical care and ambulance service to its citizens in 2018?

Fire District #10 has proposed a 10 year levy for EMS.

Proposition No. 1 Shall the Grays Harbor County Fire Protection District No. 10 be authorized to levy a regular property tax in the sum of $0.50 per $1,000.00 of assessed valuation beginning in 2017, to be collected for ten (10) consecutive years beginning in 2018 for the provision of Emergency Medical Services as provided in Grays Harbor County Fire Protection District No. 10 Resolution No. 2016-2?

Some East County residents will also be involved in a vote for a Mason County Fire proposition.

Proposition For Property Tax Levy Lid Lift The Board of Commissioners of Mason County Fire Protection District No. 12 adopted Resolution No. 20161201, concerning a proposition to establish its regular property tax levy for fire department maintenance and operations to an amount not to exceed $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to be levied in 2017 for collection in 2018. The maximum allowable levy in 2017 shall serve as the base for computing subsequent levy limitations as provided by chapter 84.55 RCW.|

Ballots need be turned in or postmarked by February 14,