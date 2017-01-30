Ballots in the mail for the February Special Election

Ballots should be in voter mailboxes for the February 14th Special Election.
Locally, Montesano voters will decide on a Fire Safety ad Emergency Services levy. This is a levy lift and would increase the regular property taxes to $3.73 per $1,000, which is an estimated increase of $0.95 per $1,000 over the 2017 levy.
Proposition No. 1
The City Council of the City of Montesano adopted Ordinance No. 1599 concerning a levy lid lift for fire safety and emergency services purposes. To finance fire safety and emergency services equipment, operations and improvements, this proposition would increase the City’s regular property tax levy to a total authorized rate of not to exceed $3.73 per $1,000 (an estimated increase of $0.95 per $1,000 over the 2017 levy) of assessed valuation for collection beginning 2018 and to use the 2017 levy amount to recalculate subsequent levy limits for a period not to exceed nine years.
Cosmopolis residents will vote on a resolution to dissolve and reappoint directors for the Cosmopolis School District. 5 people serve on the school board, but a change would adjust those 5 districts into 3 districts, with 2 at-large directors.
The Board of Directors of the Cosmopolis School District No. 099, Grays Harbor County, Washington adopted Resolution No. 2016-2017-1 concerning the dissolution and reappointment of its directors’ districts. This proposition would authorize the district to dissolve its five existing directors’districts and reapportion the district into three director districts, each with an elected representative, and two directors elected at-large to better facilitate citizen participation as board members, as provided in Resolution No. 2016-2017-1.
Two propositions will be in front of Ocosta residents in February. An M&O levy would replace the current levy within the district, while a Capital levy proposed would be set aside for “health, safety and energy efficiency improvements”.
Proposition No. 1
The Board of Directors of Ocosta School District No. 172 adopted Resolution No. 450-2016, concerning a proposition to finance maintenance and operations expenses. This proposition would authorize the District to levy the following excess taxes, in place of an expiring levy, upon all taxable property within the district, for support of the District’s General Fund educational maintenance and operations expenses:
|
Collection Year
|
Approximate Levy Rate
|
Levy Amount
|
2018
|
$2.75
|
$2,000,000
|
2019
|
$2.75
|
$2,000,000
|
2020
|
$2.75
|
$2,000,000
Proposition No. 2
The Board of Directors of Ocosta School District No. 172 adopted Resolution No. 451-2016, concerning a proposition to finance health, safety and energy efficiency improvements. This proposition would authorize the District to levy the following excess taxes, upon all taxable property within the District, to make health, safety and energy efficiency improvements (including installing new roofs and improving the grandstand and surrounding area):
|
Collection Year
|
Approximate Levy Rate
|
Levy Amount
|
2018
|
$0.58
|
$425,000
|
2019
|
$0.58
|
$425,000
|
2020
|
$0.58
|
$425,000
|
2021
|
$0.58
|
$425,000
|
2022
|
$0.58
|
$425,000
|
2023
|
$0.58
|
$425,000
In Fire District #7, a levy to add $85,000 for emergency medical care and ambulance service has been proposed;
Ballots need be turned in or postmarked by February 14,
