More ballots counted for February Special Election

An additional 5% of ballots sent out for the February Special Election have been returned and counted, bringing the total number to 19.81% turnout countywide.

Almost 200 additional ballots were counted on Monday, bringing the total number to just over 6,500 of the over 33,000 sent out to voters.

Out of the 11 Grays Harbor School Districts with ballot measures, Wishkah still leads in overall turnout with 28% participation.

Of the remaining schools, minus Taholah, every district is showing over 15% turnout with half showing over 20%.

Taholah has seen only 22 ballots returned of the 445 sent out. This is a 4.94% turnout.

Fire Districts 4 & 7, both with measures on the ballot, are showing an over 20% turnout.

Voters have until Tuesday, February 13 to return the ballots for the election mostly involving renewed school levies.