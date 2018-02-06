More ballots counted for February Special Election
By KXRO News
Feb 6, 2018 @ 8:09 AM

An additional 5% of ballots sent out for the February Special Election have been returned and counted, bringing the total number to 19.81% turnout countywide.

Almost 200 additional ballots were counted on Monday, bringing the total number to just over 6,500 of the over 33,000 sent out to voters.

Out of the 11 Grays Harbor School Districts with ballot measures, still leads in overall turnout with 28% participation.

Of the remaining schools, minus , every district is showing over 15% turnout with half showing over 20%.

Taholah has seen only 22 ballots returned of the 445 sent out. This is a 4.94% turnout.

Fire Districts 4 & 7, both with measures on the ballot, are showing an over 20% turnout.

Voters have until Tuesday, February 13 to return the ballots for the election mostly involving renewed school levies.

 

School Districts
Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen 10,461 1,985 18.98%
Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam 5,968 1,119 18.75%
Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach 5,678 1,327 23.37%
Sch Dist 65 – McCleary 1,829 314 17.17%
Sch Dist 68 – Elma 4,701 935 19.89%
Sch Dist 77 – Taholah 445 22 4.94%
Sch Dist 97 – Quinault 539 113 20.96%
Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis 1,257 287 22.83%
Sch Dist 104 – Satsop 367 76 20.71%
Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah 593 170 28.67%
Sch Dist 79 – M Knight 102 24 23.53%
Sch Dist 400 – Oakville 1,267 207 16.34%
Fire Districts
Fire District 4 408 101 24.75%
Fire District 7 724 164 22.65%

 

