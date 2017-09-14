Baleville residents must boil their water

Baleville residents are under a Boil Water Advisory.

A mudslide on State Route 105 that blocked traffic Wednesday was followed by an announcement by the City of South Bend that they experienced a “major water main break” near the site of the slide in the Baleville neighborhood.

The city told KXRO that while a repair on the system was implemented, the loss of pressure in the system may have led to contamination of the water.

“When pressure loss occurs, contamination from the environment or from human or animal waste can be drawn into the water system. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms.”

They say that “Even if you didn’t lose water pressure, your tap water may still be contaminated.”

The City says that they have issued the Boil Water Advisory for the approximately 100 residents in the Baleville area only.

The advisory is in place until Saturday, September 16th at 6 pm.

If you have any questions or concerns please don’t hesitate to contact South Bend City Hall at 360-875-5571