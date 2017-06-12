Bachelor’s in Teacher Education at Grays Harbor College has openings

Students in the brand new Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Teacher Education through Grays Harbor College will have their first meeting this month, and there are still spots available.

The new degree program will begin in the fall.

Dr. Erin Dilley-Linton, the College’s Dean for Teacher Preparation and Certification, said that while the first group of students is near capacity, there are a few spots open in the program.

Students interested in elementary education must have their Associate degree completed by the fall to qualify.

An optional special education endorsement is also being offered.

All BAS-TE classes will be offered in the evenings, three times a week for two years.

The college tells KXRO that the students enrolled in the new degree program will meet for the first time on Thursday, June 15 from 4 to 6 pm on the campus in Room 2416 of the Manspeaker Instructional Building.

For more information about this new Bachelor of Applied Science degree offering, Contact Dilley-Linton at erin.dilley-linton@ghc.edu or Katie Dailey, GHC’s BAS Completion Facilitator, katie.dailey@ghc.edu.