Baby bear seen in Cosmopolis

A bear has been seen in Cosmopolis.

The Cosmopolis Police Department announced on their official Facebook Page that they received a report a baby bear was seen in town.

According to the report, the small bear was seen just north of the Cosmopolis Lions Club on Thursday afternoon.

Police remind residents and anyone in the area that if they see a bear, do not approach.

“If you encounter a bear on the trail, stop what you are doing and evaluate the situation. Identify yourself by speaking in a calm, appeasing tone. Back away slowly, preferably in the direction you came. Walk, don’t run, and keep your eye on the bear so you can see how it will react.”

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife says that bears tend to avoid humans, but that some bears have lost their natural fear of humans due to prolonged contact in populated areas. They say that even if a bear seems friendly, they can become aggressive when hungry.