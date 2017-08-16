August Primary certified; candidates set for November Election

The Grays Harbor County Elections Office have finalized the August Primary and set the candidates moving on to the November General Election.
252 ballots were added in the final count on Tuesday, and little change occurred throughout the county.
Over 6,500 ballots were returned overall for the Primary, showing a 25.57% turnout.
Both the Elma Police funding and the creation of a Regional Fire Authority on the South Beach added to their total Yes votes in the final count. Voters overwhelmingly approved both measures.
No change in candidates were made with the final count.
The largest difference was an increase of 141 votes for Carolyn Wescott in the race for Public Hospital District #1 Commissioner. Wescott still trails Georgette Beerbower Hiles, but now the candidates are separated by only 6%.
Of the total ballots added on Tuesday, 168 included the East County race.
Ballots for the General will be sent to voters in October, 18 days before the November election.
KXRO has invited every candidate appearing on the upcoming ballot for an interview, and will be posting all of these interviews at KXRO.com in the Election tab for residents to learn about their candidates.
2017/2018 Election Interviews
Grays Harbor
August 1, 2017 Primary
Last updated on 08/15/2017 2:25 PM
|Number of Precincts
|41
|Number of Registered Voters
|25,686
|Total Ballots Counted
|6,567
|Estimated Ballots Left to Count
|Next Ballot Count On
|FINAL
|Last Tabulated
|08/15/2017 2:25 PM
|Voter Turnout
|25.57%
|Certification Date
|08/15/2017
|Export Results
|CSV · XML | Precincts CSV
|
Hospital District 1 Hospital 1 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Otis Leathers
|119
|9.24%
|
Georgette Beerbower Hiles
|624
|48.45%
|
Carolyn Wescott
|545
|42.31%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,288
|
Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Position 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Dick Murchy
|70
|33.82%
|
Robert J Rodgers
|38
|18.36%
|
Tawni Andrews
|99
|47.83%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|207
|
City of Elma City of Elma Proposition 1 Levy to Partially Fund Police Services for 2018 (City of Elma Resolution No. 634)
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|326
|82.53%
|
No
|69
|17.47%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|395
|
City of McCleary Mayor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Jared Berken
|58
|20.57%
|
Donald Gary Dent
|43
|15.25%
|
Brent Schiller
|181
|64.18%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|282
|
City of McCleary Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Jaron Heller
|119
|47.6%
|
Eric J. Hart
|86
|34.4%
|
Odd DeBakker
|45
|18%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|250
|
City of Ocean Shores Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Susan Conniry
|814
|47.02%
|
John Lynn
|640
|36.97%
|
Michael Darling
|277
|16%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,731
|
City of Ocean Shores Position 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Shannon Rubin
|566
|33.37%
|
Jackie Farra
|227
|13.38%
|
John Schroeder
|351
|20.7%
|
Lisa Griebel
|552
|32.55%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,696
|
City of Ocean Shores Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Steve Ensley
|859
|52.54%
|
Will Oaks
|215
|13.15%
|
Randy D. Scott
|561
|34.31%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,635
|
City of Westport South Beach Regional Fire Authority Creation of the South Beach Regional Fire Authority
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|394
|78.8%
|
No
|106
|21.2%
|Total Votes
|500
|100%
|
Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Devin Backholm
|773
|39.18%
|
Anna Stone
|329
|16.68%
|
Jennifer Durney
|871
|44.15%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|1,973
|
Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Mark Collett
|61
|19.37%
|
Tina Miles
|128
|40.63%
|
Barbie Smith
|126
|40%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|315
|
Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 4 (at large)
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Dave Palmer
|189
|59.06%
|
Mike Charlton
|39
|12.19%
|
Cindy Grenier
|92
|28.75%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|320
|
Fire District 3 South Beach Regional Fire Authority Creation of the South Beach Regional Fire Authority
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|129
|80.62%
|
No
|31
|19.38%
|Total Votes
|160
|100%
|
Fire District 5 Fire 5 Position 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Liisa Mayberry
|107
|22.34%
|
Dave Hauge
|168
|35.07%
|
Eric L Patton
|204
|42.59%
|Total Votes (not including write-ins)
|479
|
Fire District 11 South Beach Regional Fire Authority Creation of the South Beach Regional Fire Authority
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|206
|83.74%
|
No
|40
|16.26%
|Total Votes
|246
|100%
|
Fire District 14 South Beach Regional Fire Authority Creation of the South Beach Regional Fire Authority
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|132
|64.71%
|
No
|72
|35.29%
|Total Votes
|204
|100%