August Primary certified; candidates set for November Election

The Grays Harbor County Elections Office have finalized the August Primary and set the candidates moving on to the November General Election.

252 ballots were added in the final count on Tuesday, and little change occurred throughout the county.

Over 6,500 ballots were returned overall for the Primary, showing a 25.57% turnout.

Both the Elma Police funding and the creation of a Regional Fire Authority on the South Beach added to their total Yes votes in the final count. Voters overwhelmingly approved both measures.

No change in candidates were made with the final count.

The largest difference was an increase of 141 votes for Carolyn Wescott in the race for Public Hospital District #1 Commissioner. Wescott still trails Georgette Beerbower Hiles, but now the candidates are separated by only 6%.

Of the total ballots added on Tuesday, 168 included the East County race.

Ballots for the General will be sent to voters in October, 18 days before the November election.

KXRO has invited every candidate appearing on the upcoming ballot for an interview, and will be posting all of these interviews at KXRO.com in the Election tab for residents to learn about their candidates.

Grays Harbor

August 1, 2017 Primary

Last updated on 08/15/2017 2:25 PM