August Primary certified; candidates set for November Election
By KXRO News
|
Aug 16, 2017 @ 6:56 AM

The Grays Harbor County Elections Office have finalized the August Primary and set the candidates moving on to the November General Election.

252 ballots were added in the final count on Tuesday, and little change occurred throughout the county.

Over 6,500 ballots were returned overall for the Primary, showing a 25.57% turnout.

Both the funding and the creation of a Regional Fire Authority on the South Beach added to their total Yes votes in the final count. Voters overwhelmingly approved both measures.

No change in candidates were made with the final count.

The largest difference was an increase of 141 votes for Carolyn Wescott in the race for Public Hospital District #1 Commissioner. Wescott still trails Georgette Beerbower Hiles, but now the candidates are separated by only 6%.

Of the total ballots added on Tuesday, 168 included the East County race.

Ballots for the General will be sent to voters in October, 18 days before the November election.

KXRO has invited every candidate appearing on the upcoming ballot for an interview, and will be posting all of these interviews at KXRO.com in the Election tab for residents to learn about their candidates.

2017/2018 Election Interviews

 

Grays Harbor

August 1, 2017 Primary

Last updated on 08/15/2017 2:25 PM

Number of Precincts 41
Number of Registered Voters 25,686
Total Ballots Counted 6,567
Estimated Ballots Left to Count
Next Ballot Count On FINAL
Last Tabulated 08/15/2017 2:25 PM
Voter Turnout 25.57%
Certification Date 08/15/2017
Export Results CSV · XML | Precincts CSV
Public Hospital

Hospital District 1 Hospital 1 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Otis Leathers
 119 9.24%
Georgette Beerbower Hiles
 624 48.45%
Carolyn Wescott
 545 42.31%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,288
City/Town

Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Position 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Dick Murchy
 70 33.82%
Robert J Rodgers
 38 18.36%
Tawni Andrews
 99 47.83%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 207

City of Elma City of Elma Proposition 1 Levy to Partially Fund Police Services for 2018 (City of Elma Resolution No. 634)
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 326 82.53%
No
 69 17.47%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 395

Candidate Vote Vote %
Jared Berken
 58 20.57%
Donald Gary Dent
 43 15.25%
Brent Schiller
 181 64.18%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 282

City of McCleary Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Jaron Heller
 119 47.6%
Eric J. Hart
 86 34.4%
Odd DeBakker
 45 18%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 250

Candidate Vote Vote %
Susan Conniry
 814 47.02%
John Lynn
 640 36.97%
Michael Darling
 277 16%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,731

City of Ocean Shores Position 3
Candidate Vote Vote %
Shannon Rubin
 566 33.37%
Jackie Farra
 227 13.38%
John Schroeder
 351 20.7%
Lisa Griebel
 552 32.55%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,696

City of Ocean Shores Position 5
Candidate Vote Vote %
Steve Ensley
 859 52.54%
Will Oaks
 215 13.15%
Randy D. Scott
 561 34.31%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,635

South Beach Regional Fire Authority Creation of the South Beach Regional Fire Authority
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 394 78.8%
No
 106 21.2%
Total Votes 500 100%
School

Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen School 5 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Devin Backholm
 773 39.18%
Anna Stone
 329 16.68%
Jennifer Durney
 871 44.15%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 1,973

Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Mark Collett
 61 19.37%
Tina Miles
 128 40.63%
Barbie Smith
 126 40%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 315

Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis School 99 Director District 4 (at large)
Candidate Vote Vote %
Dave Palmer
 189 59.06%
Mike Charlton
 39 12.19%
Cindy Grenier
 92 28.75%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 320
Fire

Fire District 3 South Beach Regional Fire Authority Creation of the South Beach Regional Fire Authority
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 129 80.62%
No
 31 19.38%
Total Votes 160 100%

Fire District 5 Fire 5 Position 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Liisa Mayberry
 107 22.34%
Dave Hauge
 168 35.07%
Eric L Patton
 204 42.59%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 479

Fire District 11 South Beach Regional Fire Authority Creation of the South Beach Regional Fire Authority
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 206 83.74%
No
 40 16.26%
Total Votes 246 100%

Fire District 14 South Beach Regional Fire Authority Creation of the South Beach Regional Fire Authority
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 132 64.71%
No
 72 35.29%
Total Votes 204 100%

Related Content

Second count complete for primary ballots
2017 Primary Election Results
Ballots for Primary Election due today
Help needed to identify Elma bank robber
Fire Authority would consolidate South Beach fire ...
Elma Police make multiple large drug arrests withi...
Comments