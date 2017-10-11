Attorney General to speak in Aberdeen on October 24

Attorney General Bob Ferguson will visit Grays Harbor this month.

According to Greater Grays Harbor Inc, the Washington Attorney General will be their featured speaker at their October Business Forum Lunch on Tuesday, October 24.

In a release, GGHI says that Ferguson will be sharing updates on “his recent work to defend Washington State’s marijuana law, protect consumers from unscrupulous companies and address the opioid epidemic in Washington.”

Ferguson will also speak on the current status of the McCleary Decision and how schools are being funded statewide.

The Business Forum Lunch is available to both GGHI members and citizens.

“We are very excited to be hosting Attorney General Ferguson for the October Business Forum Lunch,” said Dru Garson, CEO of Greater Grays Harbor. “The topics that he plans to discuss with us are important to the people of Grays Harbor and will help start a conversation on the issues that impact our county.”

Lunch is included in the cost for the event of $20 for GGHI members and $25 for non-members. Reservations are requested by Wednesday, October 18th, 2017. Please call Greater Grays Harbor at 360-532-7888 to RSVP or to learn more about this event.

The luncheon will take place on Tuesday, October 24, from 11:30 am – 12:45 pm at the Grays Harbor Country Club located in Aberdeen at 5300 Central Park Drive.

Photo by Joe Mabel