Attorney Gen. Ferguson proposes assault weapon ban

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that two bills have been introduced specifically aimed at reducing deadly mass shootings. This includes a previously announced proposal to ban the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines statewide, as well as an alternative bill that would enhance background checks and raise the minimum age required to buy the weapons and magazines.

“I believe a ban on the sale of assault weapons is the right policy for Washington, and I will keep fighting for that,” Ferguson said. “I’ve said from the beginning that it would be an uphill battle. My alternative represents meaningful reform that will enhance public safety now.”

Ferguson’s proposal bans the sale of assault weapons, as defined in the bill, as well as a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Currently, Ferguson says that there is no limit on the capacity of magazines in Washington.

The legislation covers only sales, and will not impact any firearms or magazines previously purchased. This legislation also would not require registration of existing weapons.

Sen. David Frockt, D—Seattle, and Rep. Strom Peterson, D—Edmonds, are the bill’s prime sponsors.

“This past year, we all watched in horror as the mass shootings in Orlando and Dallas took place,” said Rep. Peterson. “And then it happened here, in Mukilteo. It’s past the time we stand up for our communities and keep these assault weapons from destroying more families.”

Ferguson also proposed a second bill, which would create a new license to purchase and own assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

“I am working hard to advance my proposal to ban assault weapons in the legislature, and that effort will continue,” Ferguson said. “In the meantime, I hope we can pass enhanced background checks in this legislative session with strong bipartisan support.”

Ferguson’s proposed license would limit assault weapons ownership to people over 21 years of age.

A license would be required for any purchase of an assault weapon or high-capacity magazine and would require an additional background check and a 10-day waiting period.

That license would need to be renewed annually to ensure the holder maintains eligibility to possess these weapons and magazines.