Attempted u-turn on 101 sent 2 people to the hospital
By KXRO News
|
Jul 3, 2017 @ 7:22 AM

2 Raymond residents were sent to the hospital after a man attempted a u-turn on Highway 101 in Raymond.

A 33 year old Raymond man and a 54 year old Raymond man were both injured in an accident on Sunday.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that around 1:30 Sunday, a 33 year old Raymond man was driving a 2010 Dodge Charger on Highway 101 through town, when he pulled over to the shoulder at Franklin Street, and attempted a u-turn.

3 people in a GMC Sierra were travelling north through town as the approached Franklin. During the u-turn, the man hit the Sierra.

Both drivers, the 33 and 54 year old men, were taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital. A 52 year old woman and 20 year old man were not injured.

