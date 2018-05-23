Attempted kidnapper taken into custody

The man suspected of attempting to abduct a woman in Montesano has been taken into custody.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that Isaac J. Gusman has been arrested.

Montesano Police released a photo of him and in a news release, they say that they developed probable cause to arrest the 41 year old for attempted kidnapping and assault.

According to reports, a 20 year old woman said that as she was walking near Church Street and McBryde Avenue on Wednesday, May 16 when a man in a blue Chevy Avalanche tried to pull her into the vehicle.

According to reports, the man grabbed her and struck her with a gun before fleeing when the woman started to scream.

The Sheriff’s Office says Gusman was located ten miles off the Kelly Road in the Canyon River area, which is several miles north of the town of Brady.

He was found in a camp he had been living in for the past several weeks on US Forest Service land on the Grays Harbor and Mason County lines.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for Attempted Kidnapping 2nd Degree and Assault 2nd Degree.

Officers from Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Montesano Police Department, Grays Harbor Drug Task Force, Department of Fish and Wildlife, Green Diamond Security and Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office have been working together for the past three days on this investigation.

Deputy Chief Dave Pimentel tells KXRO that tips from the public were a help in locating the suspect.