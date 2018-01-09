Arrests made after series of burglaries in Montesano, the Monte-Elma Road, and Central Park

Arrests have been made after firearms were stolen in a string of burglaries in Montesano, Central Park, and the Monte-Elma Road.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that last week a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 600 block of Bel Aire Avenue in Aberdeen.

The search warrant was executed by the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force, Aberdeen and Montesano Police Departments, as well as Aberdeen’s Regional Crisis Response Unit.

This search was a result of information developed during the investigations of separate burglaries in the City of Montesano as well as County locations on Monte-Elma Road and in Central Park.

During those burglaries in late December, numerous firearms as well as other items of value were stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office and Montesano Police Department developed information that some of those stolen firearms could be at the Bel Aire residence.

According to police only one firearm was found during the search but several small bags of what appeared to be heroin was found throughout the home as well as evidence of drug use and sales, and $11,000 in cash.

A 28 year old woman was detained as well but later released pending further investigation.

The firearm, illegal drugs, cash, and two vehicles were confiscated from the residence.

The Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Montesano Police Department, have also executed searches at locations on Camp Creek Road of Montesano, Solki Road of Central Park, and North Summit Road of McCleary and several stolen firearms have been recovered along with other items from the burglaries.

The Sheriff’s Office says a number of suspects have been arrested in connection with those search warrants over the past two weeks.