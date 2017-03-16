Arrest made after shot fired

A man was arrested in Aberdeen after firing a gun he was not supposed to have.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Friday at about 1:45am in the morning, officers responded to the 300 block of S West Blvd for a complaint of gunshots fired.

Officers talked to the person who made the complaint and tracked down several other witnesses.

They were told that the suspect, a Cosmopolis man, was arguing with people in front of the complainant’s home.

According to Aberdeen Police the complainant asked them to keep it down and the man got into an argument with him.

As the man walked away he fired a single gunshot.

Officers found the suspect at his home in Cosmopolis later that night and he was arrested without further incident.

He was cited for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Felon in possession of a firearm.