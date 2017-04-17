Arrest made after pursuit in Hoquiam

A man was arrested after a pursuit in Hoquiam last week.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that on Thursday night just before 11:00pm an officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 600 block of Simpson Avenue for a defective headlight.

The driver initially slowed and started to pull over before pulling back onto the street and accelerating rapidly down Simpson Avenue.

The officer attempted to pursue the vehicle up and over the Simpson Ave Bridge as the driver continued at a high rate of speed.

On the east side of Hoquiam, traffic allowed the suspect vehicle to gain distance on the officer and as the suspect entered Aberdeen on Simpson Avenue, an Aberdeen officer entered the pursuit and attempted to keep the suspect vehicle in view, but couldn’t.

Police say a Hoquiam officer found the suspect vehicle abandoned in the 700 block of Simpson Ave in Aberdeen and a witness saw a man running from the vehicle through a nearby yard.

A state trooper in the area found a 39-year old Tacoma man running westbound on Sumner Avenue, and it was determined the man was with the vehicle.

According to police he was wanted on an outstanding felony probation warrant from the state Department of Corrections and he was arrested and transported to the Hoquiam City Jail.

The vehicle, owned by a person from Des Moines, was impounded at the scene and transported to the Hoquiam Police Department; detectives are currently applying for a search warrant for the vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.