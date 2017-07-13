Arnold Street road improvements coming soon

Road work will begin soon on Arnold Street to fix the road between Stewart Boulevard and 8th Avenue.

The Aberdeen City Council approved a bid by Rognlin’s Inc. to do the work, which includes removing the existing pavement and sidewalk, installing a curb, gutter, catch basin, and drain pipe, rebuilding the sidewalk, and repaving the road.

Mayor Erik Larson said in the meeting that preliminary work will be done on the project.

Originally planned for work to be done in 2016, the Arnold Street project costs were found to be greater than anticipated and the project was moved to the 2017 plan.

In April of this year, the project was outlined and the costs were anticipated to be $155,000.

The winning bid from Rognlin’s was approved for $311,311.00.

Mayor Erik Larson said that this a project a long time coming.

In 2012, the option of a Transportation Benefit District was brought before the City Council.

In February 2013, voters passed the district and new tax of thirteen-hundredths of one percent(0.0013) to finance transportation projects. This means that if a resident spends $10 thousand locally, the tax would equal $13 going toward local projects.