Arnold Street re-opens after construction

Arnold Street in Aberdeen is open to traffic after the city completed construction.

The City of Aberdeen tells KXRO that work to rebuild over 600 feet of Arnold Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue below the Fairview Reservoirs is substantially complete and the roadway is open to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The old concrete street, which suffered from chronic settling, cracking, and groundwater issues, has been demolished and removed.

According to the city the reconstructed street is wider than the old street and includes a subsurface groundwater collection system, new rock base, asphalt surfacing, a surface storm-water collection system, and concrete curbs, gutters, and sidewalk.

They say additional lighting will be installed later this fall.

This work was funded by Aberdeen’s voter-approved Transportation Benefit District.