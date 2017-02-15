Areal Flood Watch in effect through early Thursday morning

6:50 2-15-17 – The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Watch through 4:00 am Thursday morning.

1-2 inches of rain are expected to fall over the region today with more expected tonight.

All low lying areas of the county could be susceptible to ponding and pooling of water during this event.

The threat of Landslides is increased throughout the region, due to the rain saturated soils and heavy rain forecast for today.

The threat will likely last through the weekend.

As of 5:30 am this morning, none of the area rivers are predicted to reach flood stage although they will rise today according to Grays Harbor Emergency Management.

Smaller streams and creeks in the county are at risk of filling quickly and overtopping their banks due to the heavy rain.

Grays Harbor Emergency Management urges all drivers to use caution while driving due to reduced visibility during heavy rain and the possibility of ponding of water on all area streets and highways.