Archivists racing to save records after Aberdeen Museum fire

AP – Washington state archivists and others are trying to save historic artifacts after the fire at the Aberdeen Museum.

The June 9 fire destroyed exhibits and water also damaged the museum’s historic records that were stored in the basement.

State archivist Steve Excell says two truckloads of photographs, negatives, and other records were taken to a warehouse near Olympia.

He said Friday that archivists and volunteers were going to work through the weekend to painstakingly save the records before mold or other damage set in.

Excell thinks they’ll able to save most of the records retrieved from the basement.