Arby’s tops health inspections again

The newest restaurant chain in Grays Harbor continues to struggle with health inspections.

The Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division released their inspections for November and Arby’s topped the list for the second month in a row.

After receiving 45 red points in an Illness Investigation last month, Arby’s was cited for 45 red points again this month in a re-inspection.

Other businesses in Grays Harbor that were hit with citations include El Ranchon with 25 red and 5 blue and the Grays Harbor County Fair Pavilion with 15 red in East County, and the Days Inn with 20 red and Best Western Lighthouse Inn with 15 red in Ocean Shores.

The complete November inspection list is shown below.