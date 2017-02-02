Arby’s plans arrive for Aberdeen restaurant

On Thursday, the official plans were received at the City of Aberdeen for an Arby’s location in Aberdeen.

In a project that has been in the works for months, and delayed multiple times for site needs, plans were submitted from H&H Companies in Portland, OR on January 31 and received by the City of Aberdeen February 2.

No construction start date has been confirmed, nor a date for the grand opening.

The $850,000 build is designed to cover 2160 sq feet on the corner of Heron & H Streets in Downtown Aberdeen and will have a capacity of 52 when it is built.

According to the plans, the parking lot and drive-through traffic will come off of H Street, and drivers will exit through the same entrance.

While the plans and conceptual drawings have been submitted, changes may occur based on the needs for the space.

Calls by KXRO were not immediately returned by either H&H Companies or the architectural firm of Freiheit & Ho Architects, Inc. P.S. leading up to the document submission.