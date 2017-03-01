Arby’s construction set for April 10 in Aberdeen

Construction is scheduled to start on the Aberdeen Arby’s location on April 10.

In a project announcement, the company behind the new restaurant says that they are looking for bids. The announcement of a contractor will be released on March 9.

The estimated value of the project is set at $658,800 for the 2,160 sq foot one story building.

The project is being bid by invitation only.

The land at the corner of Heron and H Streets in Aberdeen was purchased in December, with official plans submitted to the City of Aberdeen on February 2.

While the plans and conceptual drawings have been submitted, changes may occur based on the needs for the space.

No date has been set for project completion or a grand opening.