April is National Donate Life Month

Grays Harbor Community Hospital and LifeNet Health have kicked off “National Donate Life Month” to honor donors and recipients.

Recognized each April, National Donate Life Month will feature with events highlighting those who have signed up for organ, eye, and tissue donations, or those who have already donated.

According to a release, 87% of Washington residents have signed up to be a donor.

“Thousands of patients are in need of a life-saving organ transplant, and thousands of others this year will need tissue and corneal transplants that can improve health and restore sight.”

Grays Harbor Community and LifeNet will kick off National Donate Life Month with a Donate Life flag dedication and cake cutting ceremony today from 10am-12pm, with an educational table for anyone wanting to learn more. This is open to the public.

“Being an organ, tissue and eye donor is the most selfless gift a person can give to others,” said Heidi Schaiberger, Donor Development Account Manager for LifeNet Health in Washington. “You have the ability to change lives forever with one decision.”

Despite the number of people signing up, the number of organ donors in Washington, and the rest of the US, falls far short of the number of patients in need of transplants, with more than 1.75 million surgeries using donated tissue expected to take place this year.

“We are honored to be part of a system that touches so many people in a positive way,” said Tom Jensen, CEO. “The gift of organ donation is the ultimate gift you can give to impact the world around you and LifeNet is a wonderful partner in this important cause.”

If you would like to attend or have questions, please call or email Heidi Schaiberger, Donor Development Account Manager at (206)503-0754 or heidi_schaiberger@lifenethealth.org.

We spoke with Heidi Schaiberger of LifeNet Health as well as Dori Unterseher, Director of Education at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, about the month and an event happening locally.