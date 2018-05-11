April health inspections hit local businesses

The latest health inspection report for local businesses has been released, and many local businesses were hit with violations.

The Grays Harbor County Health Department released a list of violations for April.

Subway of Hoquiam saw the largest amount of violations for a single visit, with 60 red and 10 blue points against them in April. Viet Hoa in Ocean Shores saw 50 red and 3 blue on a visit.

In 2 reinspections, the BeeHive in Montesano saw very little improvement. 40 red and 7 blue were marked against during the first inspection and 30 red and 7 blue on their second.

Arby’s in Aberdeen suffered 20 red points against them on an illness complaint in April.

Following complaints, Pizza Hut and Montesano Quick Stop saw no violations against them.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY

Environmental Health Division

Newspaper-End of Month Report

For Inspections Made Between 4/1/2018 and 4/30/2018

Business Area Inspection Reason Red Points Blue Points ANNE MARIE’S CAFE ABERDEEN Routine 10 7 ARBY’S RESTAURANT #4580 ABERDEEN Illness Complaint 20 0 BEST WESTERN PLUS ABERDEEN ABERDEEN Reinspection 0 5 BLUE BEACON REST & LNGE ABERDEEN Routine 10 5 DAIRY QUEEN – WISHKAH ABERDEEN Routine 0 0 ELKS #593 ABERDEEN Routine 20 0 EXTREME FUN CENTER ABERDEEN Routine 0 0 FOUNDATIONAL WELLNESS ABERDEEN Routine 0 0 JAY’S FARM STAND – HERON ST ABERDEEN Routine 10 10 LA MICHOACANA GROCERY ABERDEEN Routine 0 5 LANTZ’S NW PASSAGE ABERDEEN Routine 25 0 LIGHTHOUSE DRIVE-IN ABERDEEN Routine 0 6 LITTLE CAESAR’S PIZZA ABERDEEN Routine 10 0 MAZATLAN RESTAURANT ABERDEEN Routine 10 2 PIZZA HUT ABERDEEN Complaint 0 0 SAFEWAY #1546 FOOD SERVICE ABERDEEN Routine 5 0 SCOOPS ICE CREAM & COFFEE ABERDEEN Reinspection 0 6 STEAM DONKEY BREWING COMPANY ABERDEEN Routine 0 0 SWANSONS #3-RETAIL/GROCERY ABERDEEN Routine 10 0 TAQUERIA LOS GALLO ABERDEEN Routine 0 0 THEATER, THE ABERDEEN Reinspection 0 0 CHEEMA MARKET & SINGH PIZZA LLC EAST CO Routine 40 0 PAPA WOLFE’S STAGE DOOR SMOKEHOUSE EAST CO Pre-opening 0 0 PAPA WOLFE’S STAGE DOOR SMOKEHOUSE EAST CO Pre-opening 0 0 BETHEL MART HOQUIAM Routine 0 0 DEIDRA’S DELI & FRESH FLOWERS HOQUIAM Routine 10 3 FOGGYS HOQUIAM Routine 25 5 MCDONALD’S – HOQUIAM HOQUIAM Routine 25 5 SUBWAY – HOQUIAM HOQUIAM Routine 60 10 WOODLAWN GROCERY HOQUIAM Routine 10 0 BEEHIVE RESTAURANT MONTESANO Reinspection 40 7 BEEHIVE RESTAURANT MONTESANO Reinspection 30 7 MONSTERS MOCHAS MONTESANO Routine 0 0 MONTESANO QUICK STOP MONTESANO Complaint 0 0 KOOKAMUNGAS OCEAN SHORES Pre-opening 0 0 OYHUT BAY FRESH MARKET OCEAN SHORES Routine 0 0 VIET HOA OCEAN SHORES Routine 50 3 BEACHCOMBER GROCERY & DELI SOUTH CO Routine 10 0 LOCAL BAR & GRILL SOUTH CO Routine 25 15 JOHNS RIVER LODGE WESTPORT Reinspection 0 0 SCOOPS ICE CREAM AND COFFEE (WESTPORT) WESTPORT Reinspection 15 0

