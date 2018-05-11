April health inspections hit local businesses

The latest health inspection report for local businesses has been released, and many local businesses were hit with violations.
The Grays Harbor County Health Department released a list of violations for April.
Subway of Hoquiam saw the largest amount of violations for a single visit, with 60 red and 10 blue points against them in April. Viet Hoa in Ocean Shores saw 50 red and 3 blue on a visit.
In 2 reinspections, the BeeHive in Montesano saw very little improvement. 40 red and 7 blue were marked against during the first inspection and 30 red and 7 blue on their second.
Arby’s in Aberdeen suffered 20 red points against them on an illness complaint in April.
Following complaints, Pizza Hut and Montesano Quick Stop saw no violations against them.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY
Environmental Health Division
Newspaper-End of Month Report
For Inspections Made Between 4/1/2018 and 4/30/2018
|Business
|Area
|Inspection Reason
|Red Points
|Blue Points
|ANNE MARIE’S CAFE
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|10
|7
|ARBY’S RESTAURANT #4580
|ABERDEEN
|Illness Complaint
|20
|0
|BEST WESTERN PLUS ABERDEEN
|ABERDEEN
|Reinspection
|0
|5
|BLUE BEACON REST & LNGE
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|10
|5
|DAIRY QUEEN – WISHKAH
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|ELKS #593
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|20
|0
|EXTREME FUN CENTER
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|FOUNDATIONAL WELLNESS
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|JAY’S FARM STAND – HERON ST
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|10
|10
|LA MICHOACANA GROCERY
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|5
|LANTZ’S NW PASSAGE
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|25
|0
|LIGHTHOUSE DRIVE-IN
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|6
|LITTLE CAESAR’S PIZZA
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|10
|0
|MAZATLAN RESTAURANT
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|10
|2
|PIZZA HUT
|ABERDEEN
|Complaint
|0
|0
|SAFEWAY #1546 FOOD SERVICE
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|5
|0
|SCOOPS ICE CREAM & COFFEE
|ABERDEEN
|Reinspection
|0
|6
|STEAM DONKEY BREWING COMPANY
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|SWANSONS #3-RETAIL/GROCERY
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|10
|0
|TAQUERIA LOS GALLO
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|THEATER, THE
|ABERDEEN
|Reinspection
|0
|0
|CHEEMA MARKET & SINGH PIZZA LLC
|EAST CO
|Routine
|40
|0
|PAPA WOLFE’S STAGE DOOR SMOKEHOUSE
|EAST CO
|Pre-opening
|0
|0
|PAPA WOLFE’S STAGE DOOR SMOKEHOUSE
|EAST CO
|Pre-opening
|0
|0
|BETHEL MART
|HOQUIAM
|Routine
|0
|0
|DEIDRA’S DELI & FRESH FLOWERS
|HOQUIAM
|Routine
|10
|3
|FOGGYS
|HOQUIAM
|Routine
|25
|5
|MCDONALD’S – HOQUIAM
|HOQUIAM
|Routine
|25
|5
|SUBWAY – HOQUIAM
|HOQUIAM
|Routine
|60
|10
|WOODLAWN GROCERY
|HOQUIAM
|Routine
|10
|0
|BEEHIVE RESTAURANT
|MONTESANO
|Reinspection
|40
|7
|BEEHIVE RESTAURANT
|MONTESANO
|Reinspection
|30
|7
|MONSTERS MOCHAS
|MONTESANO
|Routine
|0
|0
|MONTESANO QUICK STOP
|MONTESANO
|Complaint
|0
|0
|KOOKAMUNGAS
|OCEAN SHORES
|Pre-opening
|0
|0
|OYHUT BAY FRESH MARKET
|OCEAN SHORES
|Routine
|0
|0
|VIET HOA
|OCEAN SHORES
|Routine
|50
|3
|BEACHCOMBER GROCERY & DELI
|SOUTH CO
|Routine
|10
|0
|LOCAL BAR & GRILL
|SOUTH CO
|Routine
|25
|15
|JOHNS RIVER LODGE
|WESTPORT
|Reinspection
|0
|0
|SCOOPS ICE CREAM AND COFFEE (WESTPORT)
|WESTPORT
|Reinspection
|15
|0
Pacific County Inspections
|Date
|Establishment
|Violation #
|Description
|Points
|Repeat
|4/2/2018
|Chico’s Pizza
|21
|Cold Holding (less than 5 degrees)
|5
|4/5/2018
|Anita’s Coastal Café
|2
|Food Handler cards invalid/expired/not available
|5
|4/5/2018
|Anita’s Coastal Café
|16
|Improper cooling
|25
|4/9/2018
|Coastal Coffee 101
|0
|No Violations
|0
|Pre-op
|4/11/2018
|Raymond High School
|0
|No Violations
|0
|4/11/2018
|Willapa Valley High School
|0
|No Violations
|0
|4/11/2018
|Willapa Valley Elementary
|0
|No Violations
|0
|4/16/2018
|Pickled Fish
|16
|Improper cooling
|25
|4/16/2018
|El Compadre
|0
|No Violations
|0
|4/16/2018
|Chen’s (Long Beach)
|0
|No Violations
|0
|4/23/2018
|Ilwaco High School
|0
|No Violations
|0
|4/23/2018
|Ilwaco Middle School
|0
|No Violations
|0
|4/23/2018
|Ilwaco Alternative School
|0
|No Violations
|0
|4/23/2018
|Olebob’s Café
|0
|No Violations
|0
|4/23/2018
|Olebob’s Seafood Market
|0
|No Violations
|0
|4/23/2018
|Roots LLC
|0
|No Violations
|0