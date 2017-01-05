Applications open for Grays Harbor Community Foundation scholarships

Applications are now open for students to apply for scholarships through the Grays Harbor Community Foundation.

GHCF will be awarding scholarships to “outstanding undergraduate and vocational students” within Grays Harbor.

These funds may be used for tuition, room and board, or fees and supplies. Those students who remain eligible and re-apply online each year are eligible to receive up to four years’ funding for their undergraduate or vocational studies.

All applicants must be a resident of Grays Harbor County or must have graduated from a local school, and must enroll as a full-time student at an accredited college, university, or trade/vocational school to be eligible.

“Beyond meeting these basic requirements, each applicant should exhibit outstanding character, a proven work ethic, and the promise of useful citizenship.”

While there is no requirement to maintain a 3.0 GPA while in school, GHCF says that they are more likely to be considered if they do.

Students need to fill out only one application to be eligible for one of the available scholarships.

Scholarship applications are open until March 1, 2017 at 5:00PM. Please follow this link to the Scholarship and Renewal Applications.

All applicants must meet the following requirements:

Every applicant …

Must be a resident of Grays Harbor County. OR

Must have graduated from a Grays Harbor County high school..

Must submit a complete application following the guidelines under “How to Apply.”

Must request renewal on-line each year to continue receiving a scholarship (up to 4 years).

Renewals may be deferred for one year only, after which a complete application must be submitted

Further, each undergraduate student …

Must enroll as a full-time student (12 credits minimum) at an accredited college, university, or trade/vocational school

Is more likely to be considered with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 (or its equivalent B average) in both high school and college, if applicable.

Beyond meeting these basic requirements, each applicant should exhibit outstanding character, a proven work ethic, and the promise of useful citizenship. These more qualitative judgments will be based on the applicant’s personal essay, letter of recommendation, and other information provided through the application form.

Scholarship Application and Renewals

Scholarships will be open from January 3 – March 1, 2017 at 5:00PM. Please follow this link to the Scholarship and Renewal Applications.

Important Notices

We cannot accept any mailed or emailed documents that are submitted outside of the eGrant system. You will need to scan your unofficial transcript and attach it to the application in order for it to be considered complete.

If you forget your login information for your application, please do not create a second login. Contact the Community Foundation office at (360)532-1600 or email jessica@gh-cf.org and we will help you.