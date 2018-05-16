Application process open for new Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner

A new Port Commissioner will be selected in June to replace Commissioner Chuck Caldwell.

The Port of Grays Harbor announced their plan to find a replacement following the announcement that Commissioner Chuck Caldwell will resign effective at the end of July, with the new Commissioner taking the position on August 1, 2018.

Applications are being until 5pm on June 5, 2018, via email, district1commission@portgrays.org, or by delivery to either the Port’s main office located at 111 S. Wooding Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520 or at the Satsop Business Park’s main office located at 150 Technology Way, Suite 100, Elma, WA 98541.

To qualify, applicants must be a registered voter in Grays Harbor County District 1.

Completed applications must include proof of residency from the Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Office and proof of voter registration.

Following the deadline, a Special Commission Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

This meeting will include an executive session to review candidate qualifications before selecting the individuals who will be interviewed on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. during a Special Commission Meeting.

These interviews will be open to the public.

On Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at 9 am, another Special Meeting will be held to vote on their selection.

The appointment lasts until the next regular Port election in November 2019, at which time anyone seeking to run for the position will have to stand for election in 2019, for the next 6-year term.

The full appointment procedures, schedule and application are available on the Port’s website, portofgraysharbor.com, at the Port’s main office and Satsop Business Park’s main office. For more information or questions, please contact Public Affairs Manager Kayla Dunlap, 360-533-9590 or email kdunlap@portgrays.org.